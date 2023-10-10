Seven great Katy area parks

The Katy area has great parks for hiking, biking, fishing, entertainment, learning and sports. Here we some of the most popular locations.

Show Route

× Get directions from:

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next

1 Willow Fork Drainage District Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. , Katy , Texas 77494 Website Central Green is a multipurpose space for community events, concerts, and gatherings at the La Centerra Shopping Center in Katy. × Get directions from: Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again. You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page. Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again. Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

2 Willow Fork Drainage District Exploration Park 15020 Cinco Park Road , Katy , Texas 77450 Website Exploration Park is rooted in children’s play, environmental stewardship, educational principles, and an overall theme inspired by water. × Get directions from: Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again. You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page. Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again. Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

3 Harris County Pct. 4 George Bush Park 16756 Westheimer Parkway , Houston , Texas 77082 281-353-8100 Website Most of the attractions are located on Westheimer Parkway, a major thoroughfare in the park. The park hosts a large group of soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, a shooting range, model aircraft flying fields, and numerous pavilions, playgrounds, × Get directions from: Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again. You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page. Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again. Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

4 City of Katy Katy City Park - Play Station and Outdoor Pavilion Park 5611 Gardenia Lane , Katy , Texas 77493 Website A large and innovative playground for all abilities including multiple-impaired and profoundly deaf children. The park's all-inclusive 13,000 square foot playground is custom-designed as a tribute to Katy’s namesake the MKT Rail line. × Get directions from: Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again. You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page. Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again. Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

5 Harris County Mary Jo Peckham Park 5597 Gardenia Lane , Katy , Texas 77493 281-353-8100 Website Mary Jo Peckham Park is a 500 acre park located in the City of Katy and operated by Harris County Precinct 4. The park has something for everyone, including a playground, walking trail, fishing lakes, and an amphitheater. × Get directions from: Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again. You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page. Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again. Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

6 Interstate MUD Rick Rice Park 700 Westgreen Boulevard , Katy , Texas 77450 Website Rice Rice park is a short distance south of I-10 along Westgreen Boulevard. It has walking trails, a lighted bridge and huge inspirational words to keep you motivated. × Get directions from: Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again. You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page. Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again. Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

7 Willow Fork Drainage District Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd. , Katy , Texas 77494 Website Willow Fork Park is located next to Cinco Ranch High School. The entrance to the park is on Cinco Ranch Boulevard just feet from the Grand Parkway feeder road.