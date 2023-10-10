Exploration Park

Willow Fork Drainage District

Exploration Park located at 15020 Cinco Park Road, Katy, TX, 77450

Seven great Katy area parks

by

The Katy area has great parks for hiking, biking, fishing, entertainment, learning and sports. Here we some of the most popular locations.

  • 1
    Central Green

    Willow Fork Drainage District

    23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
    Website

    Central Green is a multipurpose space for community events, concerts, and gatherings at the La Centerra Shopping Center in Katy.

  • 2
    Exploration Park

    Willow Fork Drainage District

    15020 Cinco Park Road, Katy, Texas 77450
    Website

    Exploration Park is rooted in children’s play, environmental stewardship, educational principles, and an overall theme inspired by water.

  • 3
    Screenshot 2023-05-27 at 11.13.49 AM.png

    Harris County Pct. 4

    16756 Westheimer Parkway, Houston, Texas 77082
    281-353-8100
    Website

    Most of the attractions are located on Westheimer Parkway, a major thoroughfare in the park. The park hosts a large group of soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, a shooting range, model aircraft flying fields, and numerous pavilions, playgrounds,

  • 4
    Katy Play Station and Outdoor Pavilion

    City of Katy

    5611 Gardenia Lane, Katy, Texas 77493
    Website

    A large and innovative playground for all abilities including multiple-impaired and profoundly deaf children. The park's all-inclusive 13,000 square foot playground is custom-designed as a tribute to Katy’s namesake the MKT Rail line.

  • 5
    Mary Jo Peckham Park

    Harris County

    5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy, Texas 77493
    281-353-8100
    Website

    Mary Jo Peckham Park is a 500 acre park located in the City of Katy and operated by Harris County Precinct 4. The park has something for everyone, including a playground, walking trail, fishing lakes, and an amphitheater.

  • 6
    Rick Rice Park

    Interstate MUD

    700 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy, Texas 77450
    Website

    Rice Rice park is a short distance south of I-10 along Westgreen Boulevard. It has walking trails, a lighted bridge and huge inspirational words to keep you motivated.

  • 7
    Willow Fork Park

    Willow Fork Drainage District

    23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
    Website

    Willow Fork Park is located next to Cinco Ranch High School. The entrance to the park is on Cinco Ranch Boulevard just feet from the Grand Parkway feeder road.

  