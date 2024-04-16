Champagne vs. Olson: Katy School Board Candidates Answer Questions

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - There are two open seats on the Katy School Board this year. Position 7 is one of them. It is currently held by two-term incumbent Dawn Champagne. She is being challenged by petrochemical engineer David Olson. The winner will serve a three year term as a Katy Independent School District Trustee.

In this survey we asked the candidates three questions. Their answers are below. The answers were edited for grammar not for accuracy of the claims they make.

Question 1: Why are you running?

Dawn Champagne - Incumbent

I am running for re-election for Katy ISD School Board Pos. 7 because I would like to continue to advocate for the students, parents, and teachers.

I want to make sure that Katy ISD remains the premier school district that it is and to support the mission statement, which in part reads, "to provide unparalleled learning experiences." With my 6 years of experience as a board member and over 230 Continuing Education Credit (CEC) hours of school board training, I am well-equipped to keep representing our constituents using the knowledge that I have of how to provide oversight to the operations of our district.

David Olson - Challenger

Current trustees no longer share my beliefs or the values of the larger community, especially regarding parents' rights.

As a parent and district employee spouse, I have had a front-row seat into the district's policies over the past several years. I understand the challenges facing our students today.

My family's discussions around the kitchen table and conversations with Katy ISD parents and community members motivated me to run. Residents want board members who share their local values and are not influenced by outside individuals and organizations.

Question 2: What accomplishments have you had that demonstrated you deserve the votes of Katy ISD residents?

Dawn Champagne - Incumbent

The greatest accomplishment of my life was overcoming a near-fatal car accident that left me, a former long-distance runner, disabled for three years. Due to that car accident, I endured 8 surgeries, 3 years of physical therapy, and financial destitution because I was hit by an uninsured drunk driver. The doctors told my parents I might not survive. Once I survived, I was told that I may never walk, at least not unassisted. For 3 years, I used a walker, then crutches, and then a cane, all the while wearing orthopedic shoes. Three years later, I ran a marathon to prove that I could overcome a near-death experience that was sure to leave me in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. My doctors actually wrote about my journey in some medical literature and gave speeches about my story to promote their practices. My every tiny accomplishment was huge to me. I just literally never gave up. Until this point in my life, I did not know that I had this in me, this incessant will to not only survive, but to actually be able to live a good life.

I also developed an unwavering sense of how valuable life is, every life. I tell this story to demonstrate that I have a never-give-up attitude and an unrelenting hard work ethic. My drive to do well by my constituents is just as strong as the drive I had to overcome the physical challenges brought about by that car accident. I realize how fleeting life can be, how short a childhood is. Each child has the chance to lead a great life and I want each child to have the opportunity for the best education possible. I am completely devoted to continuing as a part of this legacy of Katy ISD and the students it educates.

David Olson - Challenger

Working in the Petrochemical industry for 30+ years, I understand the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) for district students. I wish to maintain the district's strong academic excellence as it prepares our youth for future challenges in the job market.

I also see the need to ensure students can still maintain people skills in an age of ever-increasing technology.

In a post-pandemic landscape, society has become more dependent on virtual meetings. We need to continue developing the personal and social skills that companies still believe are necessary in today's employment landscape. My business experience in meeting with industry colleagues, fostering customer relationships, and managing people shows we cannot depend totally on technological advances.

In addition, I am a father to children who have attended or are currently attending Katy ISD schools. Even with our busy schedule, I always manage to stay involved with my children's activities. As a former band member in high school, I am passionate about watching my children during their years at Seven Lakes and Jordan High Schools.

Staying involved by volunteering in the Band Booster Organizations let my children know that I would also be there to support them. Parental Involvement is essential to supporting our schools; we always need to keep our parents engaged and informed.

Question 3: As a school board member, you will supervise only one employee, the Superintendent, Dr. Ken Gregorski. He has written numerous open letters criticizing state lawmakers over public school funding. Do you believe his public approach is helpful to Katy ISD or antagonistic toward lawmakers who also vote on the school district's legislative agenda?

Dawn Champagne - Incumbent

The letter that Dr. Gregorski wrote, was written to our elected officials, who work for us. The people of Katy, and for that matter, the state of Texas, expected that State Representatives would release the $4 billion to our schools. We should let our elected officials know what we expect from them. We expect them to take action. And that letter was not the first thing that he did. Many people of the community had made phone calls, written emails, and visited Austin. The last letter that he wrote was his last-ditch effort to create a positive result for the children of Texas. State Representatives had already been in four sessions and were about to convene for the fifth and final session of the year. I don't believe that was wrong that he made a strong request for action to be taken.

David Olson - Challenger

Although I can understand the frustration with the state legislature and their inability to agree on proper school funding for all public school districts, criticism of our local representatives, who are supportive of Katy ISD, will not help the district's cause. In fact, continued criticism can have an adverse effect.

Democracy can be a messy process, but it is still the best form of government that exists in the world. Our local representatives are part of a larger legislative body of 150 members, each representing school districts back home. The pressure for more funding should be put on the House Speaker who has failed to do his job supporting the interest of Texas residents.

Katy ISD has sent resolutions to local representatives for full funding, especially when new mandates are passed without adequate funding attached to those new policies. The district continues to lobby when visiting our representatives at local events or in Austin. While the district waits for the state to act, Katy ISD must do its own work to review expenses to close deficits. We must work under the assumption that this current environment will continue until the new legislative session begins in January 2025 and plan accordingly.

