Summer Camp for Girls interested in being firefighters

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Teenage girls interested in becoming a firefighter or EMS professionals are encouraged to participate in the second annual Camp Spark from June 6 to 8, 2023.

The Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department hosts the camp. The HCESD 48 FD serves much of unincorporated Katy, Harris County.

Camp Spark is free and open to 25 female students between 14 and 18 years old. It will provide unique insight into life as a Firefighter and EMS professional.

"Camp Spark participants will take part in a fun-filled three-day camp of physical training, classes, and Fire/EMS simulations," said a statement from the Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department. "They will also have the chance to ask questions, train, and interact with female firefighters and medics from HCESD 48 and other Great Houston Area departments."

There will also be a boys' camp.

"We are currently in the works to introduce Camp Blaze for young men between 14 and 18," the fire department said.

Apply here for the girls camp.