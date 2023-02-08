Creech Elementary dedicates more stars on its iconic ceiling mural

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Betty Sue Creech Elementary School's administrators dedicated four additional stars on the campus' solar system mural.

The stars are named for people who have died and have a special connection to the school.

With the help of art teacher Janice Kilgore and the Katy ISD Maintenance Department, the stars were dedicated on January 27, 2022 to the following people:

Beth Creech Cunningham: One of Betty Sue Creech's daughters

Pat Miller: A former Creech Elementary School librarian

Karen Peacock: A former Creech Elementary School teacher

Christopher Wheeler II: A former Creech Elementary School student who died of a heart condition

Other stars on the mural are dedicated to people like Patti Paetow, the school's first principal and namesake of Paetow High School, and Leslie Stormer who is Betty Sue Creech's granddaughter.

"If you ever have the opportunity to visit SCE, we hope you take a moment to admire Creech's shining stars," Katy ISD posted on its Facebook page.

The mural is original to the building, and special precautions were taken to save it after the Hurricane Harvey floods. The campus was closed for the 2017-2018 school year and required a complete renovation, and crews carefully worked around the mural to be sure it remained intact.