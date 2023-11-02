Another Murder in the Morton Creek Ranch subdivision

KATY, TEXAS - A 35-year-old woman was shot to death by her estranged husband in a murder-suicide late Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was found dead. She was shot in her driveway in the 3100 block of Upland Spring Trace in the Morton Creek Ranch subdivision, which is off Morton Ranch Road a short distance west of Highway 99. Her estranged husband was reportedly waiting for her when she returned home from work and shot her as she exited her car.

Then, the estranged husband reportedly forced his way into the house and stabbed a 25-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital. She will survive. The others inside the house, ages 7, 13 and 16, were not injured.

The 41-year-old husband reportedly died by suicide about a mile away after he killed his wife. There are reports of previous domestic violence at the home.

This is the second murder in the Morton Creek Ranch subdivision this year. A 19-year-old Katy man is charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Kimberly Lewis. Witnesses say Giovanni Medrano stood in Lewis' driveway and sprayed gunfire into her bedroom window over a petty grudge he had with Lewis' son.

Anyone with information related to thes cases should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).