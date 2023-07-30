Paetow High School student charged with murder

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A 19-year-old Paetow High School student is charged with murder in the shooting death of Kimberly Lewis, 46, at her Morton Creek Ranch subdivision home on the night of April 25, 2023. A second Paetow student is also expected to face juvenile charges.

"On Friday, July 28, 2023, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Violent Persons Task Force team, arrested 19-year-old Giovanni Medrano,” said Sheriff's Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland. "Medrano is now in the custody of Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond."

According to the complaint filed by the District Attorney's Office in Harris County Criminal Court on Friday, a total of three males were there that night. One is considered a witness and will not be charged.

× Expand Covering Katy News Bullet holes can be seen in the screen of this window where a Katy area mother of three was shot.

According to the document, Medrano admits to firing the bullets that killed Lewis using a 45-caliber Glock handgun. He told investigators he fired at Lewis' house to scare her son and never intended to kill anyone.

Her son, Keenan Hayes, found his mother's lifeless body the following morning after he woke up. She was in bed and had a gunshot wound in her head. Lewis' twin 11-year-old boys were also with their brother that morning and lived through the same horrifying experience.

Medrano claims Lewis' son had been bullying him for several years, dating back to 9th grade. Lewis' son Keenan tells a different story. He says he fought with other boys a couple of years ago. One of them drove a red truck. He told investigators that before the shooting, he saw a red truck "driving around and stopping in the area where he'd play basketball."

According to investigators, the three involved in the murder rode in a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck the night of the killing. They parked a short distance from the Lewis' house. Medrano and another male went to the house on foot, where Medrano fired numerous rounds, one of which was deadly.

Investigators found "multiple cartridge casing on the driveway," the court document says.

After the shooting, surveillance video shows the two Paetow students running back to the truck, where a third male was behind the wheel, ready for a quick getaway.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).