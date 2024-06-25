Police Chief: One arrest, no gunfire, no injuries, at Typhoon Texas melee

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Katy's police chief says there was one arrest but no injuries and no gunfire during Friday night's melee at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy-Fort Bend Road.

As Covering Katy was first to report, the incident began at about 9 p.m. when some customers started fighting inside the park. Katy Police officers escorted them from the park and Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz says one female was arrested for disorderly conduct. He said she was returned to her parents.

Video posted on social media shows the unruly behavior continuing outside the park. In one case, the crowd cheered on two girls as they danced atop the roof of a minivan in the parking lot. The video did not show if they damaged the vehicle nor was it clear if the vehicle belonged to them.

Our original report: Big Disturbance at Katy's Typhoon Texas

Chief Diaz said there were no weapons or guns involved, though he says he's aware of manipulated social media videos making it appear there was gunfire.

"The messaging and all that stuff is mostly Facebook stuff," Diaz said. "You know, teenagers argue, they fight."

Typhoon Texas said Katy Police closed the park early because of the incident. Complicating the situation was that some younger guests needed extra time to leave the premises, Diaz said, as they had to call their parents to arrange earlier-than-expected pickups.

"At whatever venue you go to, you know people get upset," Diaz said. "They get hot, and they make bad decisions, and they don't respect one another."

Diaz said Typhoon Texas pays off duty officers to patrol the park. On Friday night, he said, two Katy officers, a DPS officer, and a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy were assigned to patrol the park.

Diaz said officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris and Fort Bend County sheriff's offices also responded to the fight.

"Our team did a great job under the circumstances," Diaz said. "They did everything by the book."