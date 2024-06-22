Big Disturbance at Typhoon Texas

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)-Numerous police agencies responded to a large disturbance at Typhoon Texas on Friday night and the Katy Police shut the park down to get control of the melee.

"At approximately 9 p.m., June 21, there was a disturbance caused by unruly guests violating our code of conduct," the Typhoon Texas statement said. "The Katy Police Department escorted them off the premises. The situation is under control, and the premise is safe."

Numerous unconfirmed internet reports from guests at the park say it was a large fight. Covering Katy asked Typhoon Texas' spokesman if there was any truth to numerous reports that gunshots were fired.

"According to what we know, there were no firearms inside or outside the waterpark, Bernard Kaplan said. "Katy Police ordered the park closed so they could secure the premises."

Kaplan said he was unable to provide details about what happened during the disturbance or if anyone was arrested. Covering Katy is requesting more information from the Katy Police about the nature of the disturbance.

Check back for updates to this story.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News