2023 Katy YMCA Turkey Dash raises $250,000

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The 21st Annual Katy YMCA Turkey Dash, presented by HoustonMethodist West Hospital raised $250,000 to provide services to those in need.

Funds from the Katy YMCA Turkey Dash support the Katy YMCA Annual Campaign. The funds stay in the Katy community and ensure everyone can access YMCA programs and services.

"From a child learning to swim to a senior adult seeking to avoid isolation and socialize with others, we have programs for all ages," a YMCA press release said. There were 4,500 people who participated in the 2023 Turkey Dash 10K, 5K, 1 Mile Walk/Run, and 1 mile Kids' Run.

"The Katy YMCA Turkey Dash is a special event where all ages and abilities gather to support the Katy Community," said Katlynn Balson, Director of Operations of the Katy Area YMCAs. "Families have made this event their annual tradition, and we are honored they participate year after year. Our event is only successful and possible because of the support of our local community, committed volunteers, and local partnerships/businesses."

Balson says planning for next year's event is already underway.

"We look forward to hosting our 22nd Annual Katy YMCA Turkey Dash next year! Registration will be open early 2024," she said.

Those interested in participating, volunteering, or becoming a sponsor for 2024 should email,ymcaturkeydash@ymcahouston.org, or call the YMCA at 281-392-5055.

