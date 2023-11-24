More than 2-thousand take part in YMCA Turkey Dash

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Laurent Pagnon, 38, of Houston, won the 21st annual Turkey Dash 10K road race on Thanksgiving Day with a time of 32:37 and a pace of 5:15.

Pagnon was 15 seconds ahead of an anonymous 24-year-old runner-up.

The Turkey Dash is held annually at the Monty Ballard YMCA on Westheimer Parkway at Peek Road. It's designed for all abilities and includes a 10K, 5K, and a walk/run.

While people from all over the nation participate, the event has a very local feel, with a post-race party that's open to everyone, featuring local vendors providing freebies, a photo booth, kids' fun zone and other giveaways. Members of the Katy High School Choir sang the national anthem.

This year was the twenty-first annual YMCA Turkey Dash, presented by Methodist West Hospital. All proceeds go to the Katy YMCA's annual campaign. Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes, and there are prizes for the most unique ones.

Cinco Ranch High School alumna Grace Howard, 33, was the first female to cross the 10K finish line at 41:19 and a pace of 6:39. She finished 40th overall. Howard now lives in Cincinnati but has run the Turkey Dash before.

"It's fun to be back and run the trails I used to run in high school," she said. "I think I've gotten a little bit slower in my old age, but I still had a blast."

Turkey Dash 5K

Christopher Wise, 23, of Richmond, won the 5K at 15:36 with a pace of 5:02.

Nia Allison, 18, of Katy, was the first female to cross the 5K finish line with a time of 18:20 and a pace of 5:55. Allison placed 14th overall.

Trey Trainor, 16, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, runs the Turkey Dash yearly during his annual family trip to Katy for Thanksgiving.

"Last year, I ran the 5K and got second in my age division," he said. "I think I did pretty good today," he said moments after crossing the 10K finish line.

Trainor placed fourth in the male 15- to 19-year-old division and 31st overall, an excellent showing for his first 10K.

Paul Mooney, 45, had a great showing, too. He won the male Masters Division and placed 11th overall. The Katy resident is originally from Canada.

"I was just chasing some high schoolers," Mooney said. "There are some fast kids out there."

Mooney has run the Turkey Dash several times.

"It was a lot warmer last year, so I did much better today."

Turkey Dash by the numbers:

2,122 people participated overall, including the 10K, 5K one-mile walk/run, and Kids' run

706 runners who participated in the 10K

970 runners participated in the 5K

See the complete race results from all divisions.