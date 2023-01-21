Precinct 5 Deputies save a goose in distress

NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A domestic goose is recovering after being rescued by Harris County Precinct 5 deputies on Thursday.

Deputies were called to Paul Rushing Park at the corner of Katy Hockley and West roads to help the goose.

While the park is in Precinct 4, the Precinct 5 Constable has an animal crimes unit trained for such recoveries. There was no crime to investigate, but a goose with a broken wing was in danger from predators in the park.

"The goose was in some distress, having suffered an injury to its wing that left it unable to fly," said a statement from Precinct 5.

The park's caretakers helped deputies wrap the bird in a blanket and transport it to a rehabilitation center.

"The domestic goose was corralled and taken to the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition, partners of our friends at Houston Humane Society, for a medical evaluation," the statement said. "Turns out it had a fractured wing and should be able to make a full recovery."

Late last year, we reported on a Precinct 5 deputy who rescued a woman and her dog from a submerged car in Bear Creek Park.