Woman and Dog rescued from partially submerged car

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A woman and her dog were rescued from a partially submerged car in Bear Creek Park on Saturday night following heavy rain. They were trapped and unable to get out of the vehicle as the sun had set, making it difficult for others to see they were stranded.

"The driver encountered high water while driving through the park and attempted to make a U-turn when she accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch," according to a statement from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. "She was unable to exit her car but was able to crawl into the back seat with her small dog and call for help."

A witness led deputies to the vehicle. A deputy waded into the water and freed the woman and her dog.

"Constable Ted Heap reminds drivers to avoid driving into high water," the statement said. "Covered roads can hide dips, debris, and other hazards.

Heap says as little as six inches of water can be enough to cause severe damage to your vehicle.