Another car burglary at a local park

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a man who used stolen credit cards to go on a $6,000 shopping spree in West Harris County.

A similar crime happened in George Bush park in December, and you can read about that here.

In this case, credit cards were stolen from a car parked at Terry Hershey Park on January 27th. The car burglary happened in the morning.

The thief started using the cards almost immediately, ringing up $6,000 in fraudulent gift card purchases. Video of the suspect is below.

The suspect wore a COVID mask and a baseball cap which partially obscured his identity, but detectives still have a good description of him.

Security cameras at one of the stores captured video of the suspect. He is a thin black male with a brown hoodie, ripped blue jeans, high-top sneakers, and a distinctive black ballcap with a multi-colored logo. He left the scene in a white Tacoma pickup truck.

If you recognize this suspect, contact Corporal Diego Olivarez at Diego.Olivareziii@cn5.hctx.net, or use the Precinct 5 crime tips webpage at https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/.