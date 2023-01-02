Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park.

The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022. Within an hour, someone used the cards to purchase $2,500 worth of items at multiple Southwest Houston, Richmond, and Sugar Land stores. She was wearing a surgical mask which covered much of her face and she brazenly flashed a hand gesture to the security camera while leaving one of the stores with fraudulently purchased items.

"Security cameras at one of the stores captured the suspect trying to use the stolen cards that afternoon," a statement from Precinct 5 said. "The suspect is a heavyset Black female with long black braids."

Other distinguishing characteristics:

She has a scar or a bump in the middle of her forehead.

She has a small cross tattoo on the side of her right hand.

She wore a white top, grey sweatpants, and black Nike slides.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, contact Corporal Diego Olivarez at Diego.Olivareziii@cn5.hctx.net or send a by email. https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/