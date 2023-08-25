Fulshear moves to Stage 2 water conservation

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The City of Fulshear is moving to Stage 2 water conservation measures and asking its residents to take voluntary steps to conserve water.

"We are continuing to experience a high demand on all of our water systems due to extreme heat conditions and lack of rainfall," a message to residents says. "In issuing Stage 2 water conservation measures, we ask residents and businesses (excluding residents on their own water well system) to assist the City with conserving water. These measures are extremely important in helping to alleviate the high demand on the City's systems and should help mitigate the fluctuations in water pressure."

The City had lower water pressure recently, before the problem was solved, but the City says the move to State 2 water conservation measures is unrelated.

"We want to emphasize that this is not in relation to the water disruption we experienced Monday, August 21, 2023," said City of Fulshear communications coordinator Mariah Gallegos.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to take the following steps:

Only water once every five days

Do not water during high-demand hours, which are 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The City of Fulshear is taking the following steps:

Halting landscape irrigation at all City facilities

Halting nonessential vehicle washing

Halting the establishment of new landscaping

Limiting hydrant flushing (except for water system repairs)

If you have any questions, contact the City's Utility Services Division at 281- 346-8830 or email utilityservices@fulsheartexas.gov.