Fulshear boil water notice lifted - What do do next

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The City of Fulshear rescinded its boil water notice on Tuesday afternoon, a day after an electrical problem caused a loss of water pressure.

Now the city is providing steps to follow after a boil water notice. The neighborhoods affected are:

Cross Creek Ranch, one of Fulshear's largest neighborhoods, was unaffected.

The city says residents should flush their water lines to clear their plumbing of potentially contaminated water.

Flushing your water lines includes letting the water flow from interior and exterior faucets, showers, water and ice dispensers, water treatment units, and other similar devices.

"Run tap water until the water feels cold, one minute or more, before drinking, brushing teeth, or using for food preparation," a post on the city website says. "If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run the cold water first.

The city recommends clering hot-water pipes and water heaters by flushing the hot water line for a minimum of 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot-water tank, 30 minutes for an 80-gallon hot water tank or larger.

Once completed, the city says hot water is safe for washing hands and dishes, pots and pans, and other items.

"Never use water from the "hot" faucet for drinking, cooking, or other internal consumption purposes," the post says.

After flushing the hot water pipes and water heater, residents should run their empty dishwasher once.

Discard any water used in humidifiers, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), oral, medical, or health care devices, and rinse the devices with clean water.

Discard baby formula and other foods prepared with water on the day or days of the boil order. The boil water notice took effect on Monday.

Residents should flush water dispensers from refrigerators by draining at least one quart of water from the unit.

Automatic ice dispensers should be emptied of ice made during the boil water order and run through a 24-hour cycle, discarding the ice to ensure the purging of the water supply line.