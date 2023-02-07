Fatal accident in Fulshear - Crews will work all night to reopen a major intersection

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - One man is dead after a big rig hit a pickup truck at the intersection of FM 1093 and FM 1463 in Fulshear. Crews are expected to work all night getting the intersection ready for the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses say a tractor-trailer truck heading eastbound on FM 1093 ran a red light and hit a pickup truck headed southbound on FM 1463 toward FM 359.

The victim is a Hispanic male. His name has not yet been released.

The big rig struck two utility poles, taking out the traffic lights and power, then landed on the pickup truck.

"He (the big rig driver) was fully loaded with gravel. There was a lot of weight and momentum," Fort Bend County Precinct One Constable Chad Norvell said.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office worked all day investigating and documenting the accident. CenterPoint crews will work hours on Tuesday night installing two new utility poles and restoring power before another team hangs new traffic lights.

Norvell expects new traffic signals to be operational before the Wednesday morning commute but not much before that time. He expect the evening rain will slow the process.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Norvell says it appears that the big rig driver was sober but a decision on whether charges will be filed will be made later.