Six new public pickleball courts open in Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales cut the ribbon on six new pickleball courts at Harlem Road Park in Richmond on Tuesday.

The parks have fencing, wind screening, and lights.

"They're nice courts because they have the fences to keep the balls from rolling back and forth between courts, which can delay play," said Fort Bend County resident Dennis Peters, one of the first to play on the courts after they opened.

Pickleball is said to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States. It's easy to learn but tough to master, making the sport appealing to all ages. The game is similar to tennis, but players use a paddle and a plastic ball, similar to a whiffle ball.

Fort Bend County Players lined up to play on the new pickleball courts following the ribbon cutting.

"These courts are great," said professional pickleball player Dr. Rommie Maxey, who participated in the ribbon-cutting event. "There's not enough public pickleball courts in the Houston area."

Fort Bend County is doing its part to increase the number of courts.

"At the start of the year, Fort Bend County Parks had zero courts. Now we have five indoor, six outdoor, and we are planning more," said Fort Bend County Parks and Recreation Director Darren McCarthy.

Harlem Road Park also has two baseball fields, one football field, and one soccer field. Commissioner Morales says the county will add 20 parking spaces near the pickleball courts in the coming weeks to accommodate the additional pickleball players visiting the facility.

The pickleball courts are first come, first served unless players reserve a court. Players must make reservations in person at Four Corners Community Center. Courts are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.