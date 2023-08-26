New pickleball courts will be added to Harlem Road Park

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County residents will soon have six pickleball courts available for play at Harlem Road Park in Richmond. The courts will become available for use after a grand opening on September 5, at 9 a.m.

They will have fencing, wind screening, and lights at the county-owned park.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales says 20 additional parking spaces near the pickleball courts will also be added this fall.

"The sport of pickleball has trended older in the past. Half of all serious pickleball players, those who played eight or more times a year in 2021, were 55 and older, according to the USA Pickleball Association," Morales said. "But the vast majority of casual players today are under 55, and the fastest-growing segment of all pickleball players is under 24."

The courts are being added because residents of all ages requested them, according to Morales.

"Today, pickleball appeals to retirees and younger devotees, so with the addition of our newest courts in Harlem Park, we are answering the request for more courts from our constituents due to its popularity."

The $358,000 construction cost was funded by the voter-approved 2020 Parks Bond.

The park has two baseball fields, one football field, one soccer field, a concession stand, and a restroom.