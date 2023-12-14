Full list of suspects released in Fort Bend prostitution sting where principal was arrested

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office is releasing the complete list of men arrested in a prostitution sting where a high school principal was the most well know of the group.

James Shillingburg, 43, principal of Fort Bend ISD's Clements High School in Sugar Land was one of 15 suspects rounded up in "Operation Naughty List." Our story on that arrest was posted Tuesday.

Shillingburg's arrest was discovered by the media when his name appeared on court documents Monday. By Wednesday the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office distributed its press release naming all of the suspects, including Shillingburg.

Solicitation of Prostitution charges are filed against the following men:

Jameel Aburamadan, 20

Devin Roy, 38

Lance Parnell, 54

Matthew Wray, 33

Donovan Bankett, 29

Troy Flanagan, 35

Shahzaib Ali, 25

Alexis Garcia-Almaraz, 27

Samuel Omolade, 31

Omer Karar, 33

Edward Pickett, 50

Parker Moss, 27

Errol Lindo, 60

Steven Haley, 3

James Shillingburg, 43

Prince Williams, 31, was arrested for the promotion of prostitution.

“These illicit actions not only undermine the safety and well-being of our residents but also contribute to a range of social issues,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “We are committed to enforcing the law vigorously to ensure a secure environment for everyone in our community.”

On December 11 and December 12, 2023, investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other officers who comprise the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA), conducted an undercover buyer operation. The operation was conducted at a motel in Missouri City. Police officers posed as prostitutes after posting advertisements on websites known for prostitution.