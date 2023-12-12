Fort Bend ISD principal arrested in 'Operation Naughty List'

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The principal of Clements High School in Sugar Land is charged with soliciting prostitution following a sting operation by the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance Taskforce in Missouri City on Monday.

The probable cause affidavit says Shillingburg met an undercover female officer inside a motel room at the Holiday Inn Express, 5007 Highway 6. The legal document also said Shillingburg agreed to engage in straight sex for $90 after responding to an advertisement in a publication known for soliciting prostitution.

The HTRA Taskforce say the goal of "Operation Naughty List" was "to identify and arrest sex buyers to reduce the demand for victimized sex workers."

Fort Bend ISD confirmed the arrest and said, "We are committed to ensuring there is no disruption to instruction and a smooth administrative transition."

Shillingburg's profile on the school website said, "I have built my career on one simple principle: lead through a life of service."

Shillingburg spent four years at Spring Branch ISD as an assistant principal at Landrum Middle School and then joined Fort Bend ISD as principal at James Bowie Middle School for six years before being named principal of Clements High School in 2022.

A Fort Bend County judge set his bond at $5,000. Court documents say Shillingburg has no previous criminal record.