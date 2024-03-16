Obituary: Rob Cook - Retired Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable

Robert "Rob" Wayne Cook, 74, of Richmond, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2024.

Rob was born on February 10, 1950 to M.C. Cook Jr. and Billie Cook in Lubbock, Texas. After Rob graduated from Lockney High School, he went on to study Kinesiology with a minor in Biology at Texas Tech University.

After graduating with a degree from Texas Tech, he started teaching 8th grade Science in Abernathy, Texas. After a few years in the classroom, Rob transitioned into the oil field and worked for NL McCullough.

Rob moved to the Houston area in 1980. He then became a deputy constable for Precinct Five in Harris County. In 1985 he became an officer for the City of Meadows Place where he was honored as Officer of the Year. In 1988 Rob was appointed as Constable for Precinct 3 in Fort Bend. Rob ran for re-election the next term and stayed in office until retiring from Ft. Bend County in 2016.

× Expand Cody Cook/Fort Bend County Rob Cook, Retired Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable

Throughout his life, Rob volunteered with numerous organizations including Lamar Little League, Boy Scouts of America, Fort Bend County Fair Association, and Dream Catchers USA. Rob enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on family vacations, trail rides, dancing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Rob was preceded in death by his father and mother M.C. Cook Jr. and Billie Cook and his sister, Vickie Ford. Rob is survived by his brother, David Cook; his two sons and their families: Cody Cook and wife, Megan Cook, and their children Ryatt and Ripp; and Collin Cook and wife, Cara Cook, and their children Reid, Cross, and Finley; former wife Peggy Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas. Funeral Services will also be held at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas on March 22, 2024 at 10:00 A.M.

Following the funeral, a procession will immediately accompany Rob to his final resting place at Pilgrim's Rest in Bellville, Texas.

