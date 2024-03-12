Retired Constable Rob Cook had Died

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Rob Cook, a twenty-nine-year Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable, has died.

Cook was a fifth-generation native Texan. He served as Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable from 1988 to 2017 and was a lifelong Republican.

He worked with four sheriffs, five county judges, three district attorneys, and numerous of county commissioners during a law enforcement career that spanned three decades.

Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 3 Andy Meyers remembers Cook for what he did as a law enforcement officer and the community.

"He was a leader and a volunteer who was always willing to help, whether it was the Boy Scouts, the Houston Rodeo, or any other charitable organization," Meyers said. "Rob and I had a great relationship when he was Constable of Precinct 3. He was a dear friend, and I will miss him, particularly his infectious sense of humor."

× Expand Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Constable Rob Cook and Walmart manager Tara Lovelady during a 2015 check presentation in Katy.

Cook has a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Tech University. He had the highest peace officer certification available from the State of Texas and was a certified law enforcement instructor and certified firearms instructor.

Cook graduated from the FBI National Academy, the FBI Command College, and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Program.

In addition to being Precinct 3 Constable, Cook also gave back to his community by being a member of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and Katy Chamber of Commerce, a life member and committeeman of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and a life member of the Fort Bend County Fair Association, where he served on multiple committees.

Cook was involved in Boy Scouts of America for over twenty years, serving as cubmaster, assistant scoutmaster, director of day camp training, merit badge counselor, and Friends of Scouting Capital Campaign director.

Cook also served on the advisory board for CASA and was a coach, sponsor, and board member for Lamar Little League.

He was vice president and co-founder of DreamCatchers, a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides outdoor experiences to children who are physically challenged or facing terminal situations.

This story will be updated when arrangements are available.

Disclaimer: Covering Katy News owner Dennis Spellman is an employee of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.