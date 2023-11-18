Huang to Challenge Jetton and Morgan for House District 26

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The state representative race for District 26 continues to heat up, with Jessica Rose Huang officially declaring her intention to run in a primary against incumbent Jacey Jetton and challenger Matt Morgan.

"Recognized as one of the 'Young Leaders to Watch' in Richmond, Jessica has played a pivotal role in organizing events that benefit economic development and nonprofit organizations, such as the Richmond Farmers Market, Historic Richmond Association, and the Fort Bend Museum Docents," a press release said.

Texas House District 26 includes most of Cinco Ranch, portions of the City of Katy, all of Richmond, including Pecan Grove, parts of Rosenberg, and 100 percent of Cummings - an unincorporated area of Fort Bend County near Richmond. See the map below.

Huang says she's running a "grassroots campaign based on integrity, scruples, experience, social issues, community diversity inclusion, and true Republican values."

Read our earlier story about this race

Current Initiatives :

Board Member of MUD 215

President of the Historic Richmond Association

Board Member of the Fort Bend Museum Docents

Member of Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance

Member and volunteer of Weston A. Price Foundation

Small Business Owner, Member of Children's Health

Defense, Member of Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund

Member National Federation of Republican Women

Member of Fort Bend GOP

Member of Women's Republican Club of Katy

Member of Republican Women's Club

Member of Fort Bend County Young Republicans

Associate Member of Sweet Grass Republican Club

Manager of the Richmond Farmers Market

Member of Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

Member of Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

Past initiatives:

Delegate for the 2022 Texas Precinct Convention

HOA President

Graduate of the Central Fort Bend Leadership Forum 2023

Special Olympics of Texas Young Professionals Board

Attack Poverty

Christian Missionary

Volunteer at First Colony Church of Christ

For more information about Huang, visit www.votejessica.com.