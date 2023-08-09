Matt Morgan to challenge Rep. Jacey Jetton in Republican primary

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Matt Morgan will challenge Jacey Jetton for the Texas State Representative – District 26 seat in the March 5, 2024, Republican primary. It will be the second time the two have squared off.

Morgan lost to Jetton in the 2022 Republican primary runoff election. There were14,397 votes cast and Jetton won by 691 votes.

"I am running to give the people of District 26 the leadership they deserve in Austin, Morgan said. "District 26 needs a representative who is accountable to the people in the District and who represents their interests in Austin."

According to a press release, Morgan's Texas family roots date back nearly 200 years.

"Matt's ancestral family moved to Texas with Stephen F. Austin as part of the original 300 in 1825. Stephen F. Austin is considered the founder of Texas as we know it today," the press release says.

"I will work hard to make Texas better, safer, and stronger and to protect our shared values of faith, family, and freedom," Morgan said.

His priorities are education, reducing inflation, due process of law, teacher pay, property taxes, election integrity, and border security. Morgan graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville with a bachelor's degree in business. He is an insurance adjuster.

He serves on the board of directors for Lamar Little League, volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, is a Cub Scouts committee member, and Eagle Scout and volunteers for a Houston-based literacy organization.

Morgan and his wife, Jessica, reside in Pecan Grove.