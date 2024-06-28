Costco opens along Highway 99 at West Airport

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Costco is now open along Highway 99 at West Airport in the Aliana subdivision in Richmond. Store managers and community leaders cut the ribbon on Thursday, June 28, 2024.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Costco's low warehouse prices to the residents of Richmond," store manager Matt Bennett said in a statement. "They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways."

Late last year, NewQuest Properties sold a 20-acre tract to Costco for its 155,000-square-foot store and gas pumps. The gas pumps opened two weeks before the store opened.

× Expand Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Costco employees with Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers (front) and Covering Katy publisher Dennis Spellman on opening day.

NewQuest has been developing the 80-acre Grand at Aliana since 2018. The next phase of regional development will include multifamily units, medical facilities, freestanding restaurants, and 20,000 square feet of additional restaurant and retail space.

"Costco's opening speaks to the high household growth of Aliana and Katy, considering the brand has another store less than six miles away," Josh Friedlander, senior vice president of NewQuest, said in a statement.

Tenants in the first two phases, north of West Airport Boulevard, include Houston Methodist, Baylor St. Luke's Primary Care, Ross, Michaels, Petco, EOS Fitness, Olive Garden, Swig, and Dutch Bros Coffee. NewQuest is continuing to add additional retail stores to its development.

× 1 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News Inside the Costco store on Highway 99 at West Airport. × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News Inside the Costco store on Highway 99 at West Airport. Prev Next

Disclaimer: Covering Katy publisher Dennis Spellman is an employee of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.