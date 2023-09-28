Swig Dirty Sodas coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – A drive-thru known for its "dirty sodas" made by mixing name brands like Coke or Dr. Pepper with flavored syrups, creams, and fruit purees is coming to the Grand at Aliana in Richmond.

Utah-based Swig will break ground next month, according to real estate developer NewQuest Properties. Swig's dual drive-thru will be adjacent to an under-construction retail building that will open soon. Swig's menu is lengthy. They also serve sweets and treats, and hot chocolate.

If all goes as planned, Swig will open in January, with Salata, Shipley's Donuts, and Wingology following a few weeks later.

Founded in 2010, the Swig now has 54 corporate locations in Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah and franchise agreements with 12 developers for another 250 units in seven more states.

"They are going to hit our market really strong," said Josh Friedlander of NewQuest Properties. "We're currently in negotiations with Swig for a handful of corporate-owned locations at our properties throughout Texas."

Numerous drive-thru beverage chains, mostly coffee shops, have grown exponentially in recent years.

The Grand at Aliana is also home to Dutch Bros, one of the fastest-growing coffee companies in the drive-thru category and a tenant in multiple NewQuest developments.

"Research shows drive-thru kiosks can increase sales as much as 30%," Friedlander says.