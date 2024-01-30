Voodoo Brewing to open in February in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Voodoo Brewing Company opens February 6, 2024, at the former Local Table location at the Villagio Town Center on Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway. The party will go from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"For the grand opening, we will have a free photo booth in front of one of our beautiful murals," said marketing manager Cat Gomes. "Guests will be able to take home their Voodoo Katy opening night photos, and they also have an opportunity to enter a raffle online if they post and tag @voodookaty."

There will always be plenty of craft brew on the menu. For the grand-opening, Voodoo will feature 20 rotating craft beers on tap with four local favorites.

Cocktails, mocktails, wine, coffee, and kombucha will also be available.

The food menu features "elevated pub cuisine," including the Bacon Bleu Mussels made with Voodoo's Where Our Secrets Go Imperial Stout, Chicky Chicky Bang Bang Chicken Sandwich, Voo-Dill Pickle Pizza, and the Giant Pub Pretzel.

Voodoo will also be giving away thank-you coupons and free Pinball and Pacman machines for kids and adults.

Franchisees Jennifer and Peter Gomes say their brewpub will be a family-friendly operation.

"We were drawn to the Cinco Ranch area due to its fantastic atmosphere, vibrant food scene, and amazing location within Villagio Town Center featuring a delightful square where families can enjoy our setting while kids play in the square and engage with our free (retro style) arcade machines, books, board games, and outdoor games," Peter said.

× Expand Peter and Jennifer Gomes Voodoo Brewing Company franchise owners Peter and Jennifer Gomes in the square at Villagio Town Center.

For those who can't wait, some of Voodoo's beer is available now at HEB.

"You can also pregame before our grand opening by visiting your local HEB and grabbing a few cans of our good vibes West Coast IPA or Voodoo Love Child right now," Cat said. "At the heart of it all, a Voodoo brewpub is a place to enjoy yourself with those you love, or maybe even those you've never met. We're always scheming up fun, community-focused events that bring together a diverse and exciting crowd of personalities.

Behind the scenes, Voodoo plans to collaborate with other local small businesses doing good work that benefits local charities.

"Our efforts in strengthening a community are at the forefront," Cat said.