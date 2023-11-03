Voodoo Brewing plans family friendly atmosphere at Villagio Town Center

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Brewing Company hopes to open in December in the former Local Table location at the Villagio Town Center at the corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.

Jennifer and Peter Gomes say their brewpub will be a family-friendly operation.

"We were drawn to the Cinco Ranch area due to its fantastic atmosphere, vibrant food scene, and amazing location within Villagio Town Center featuring a delightful square where families can enjoy our setting while kids play in the square and engage with our free (retro style) arcade machines, books, board games, and outdoor games," Peter said.

The Gomes expect to employ ten to 15 people when their Cinco Ranch pub opens.

"Our goal is to not only create job opportunities and bolster the local economy but also to establish a unique and inclusive space for community members and visitors to connect, share experiences, and savor exceptional craft beverages amidst the lively atmosphere," Peter said. The menu will consist of signature Voodoo items such as Good Vibes BBQ Bacon Blue Burger, which infuses their Good Vibes IPA into the BBQ sauce. Other favorites include the Voodill Pickle Pizza and their Beer Mussels.

"However, as with every Voodoo location, we will be bringing some new menu items to the table that we feel represent the diverse community of Cinco Ranch, but you will have to wait for opening day to find out what those offerings will be," Peter said.

There will be a long list of beers on the menu, many flavors are unique to the Voodoo Brewing.

See the beer menu, and see the photos below.

