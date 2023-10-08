Voodoo Brewery coming to Cinco Ranch

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Brewery Company is coming to the Villagio Town Center at Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch and will serve food, beer and other drinks.

"Not your typical bar food," the company's website says. "We pride ourselves on cultivating an easy-to-execute, locally sourced brewpub menu that combines classic pub favorites with new creative ingredients."

Voodoo Brewing Co. was founded in 2005 in Meadville, PA. While Voodoo has corporate-owned locations, the Katy venue will be a franchise but the company says it won't feel cookie-cutter.

"Each Voodoo pub franchise location is bursting with its own distinctive personality," the website says. "At Voodoo, we believe in a hands-on approach in creating each unique brewpub."

Voodoo will lease the 5,600-square-foot location previously occupied by the Local Table restaurant before it moved to a larger location. According to documents filed with the State of Texas, the buildout will be complete in mid-January, but that's just an estimate.

We've requested additional information from Voodoo. We'll let you know what we hear.