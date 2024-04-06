PJ's Coffee to open second Katy location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - PJ's Coffee will soon open its second location in the Katy area.

The New Orleans-based coffee company is preparing leased space in a shopping plaza at 1185 Katy Fort Bend Road near the Katy Freeway, near In-N-Out Burger.

PJ's other location is on the Grand Parkway near Morton Road. Here is our story on that location.

In March 2023, PJ's Coffee, was recognized as a top franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, once again earning its way onto their Franchise 500 list. The coffee concept was ranked No. 175 out of 500 other highly vetted franchise concepts on the list. The brand rose 105 spots compared to last year. The annual rankings are research-based, where cost, support and size are all factors that are taken into consideration.

"We have made significant efforts towards growth and development as a whole, and it is rewarding to be recognized with this prestigious ranking," said Ryan Stansbury, PJ's Coffee Vice President of Franchise Development. "Every single team member in our franchise system plays a role in our success, and we look forward to the progress we have planned for 2023."

Over the past three years, PJ's has opened 64 new locations and has achieved double digit same store sales year over year. With a strong pipeline of franchisees in development, the brand anticipates 40 new store openings this year.

More Covering Katy News