PJ's Coffee Opening in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - New Orleans based PJ’s Coffee is opening at 2533 West Grand Parkway North, near Morton Road.

PJ's plans a soft opening on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The shop will serve customers seven days per week from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. once the soft opening period is over.

The Katy location is the third in Houston and the 15th in Texas.

“What better way to say happy holidays to Katy residents than by bringing PJ’s Coffee to the community,” says Franchisee Doug Abshagen. “We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time, and now that it’s finally here, we can’t wait to share our delicious beignets and celebrate the occasion with everyone with a hot cup of coffee!”

PJ’s carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, cold brew iced coffee, and various food options. In addition, fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, focusing on supporting sustainability.