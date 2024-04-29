McDonald's to locate near Jordan Ranch

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—McDonald's is planning a new location to serve the Jordan Ranch neighborhood, according to documents filed with the state of Texas.

The filing says construction will start in January 2026 and take six months to complete. The restaurant will be built at 2340 Texas Heritage Parkway near Jordan Crossing Boulevard. It will have a dual lane drive-thru.

H-E-B is also planning a grocery store at the same location. Read our story here.

The designer is Castles Design Group of Houston.