Dozier's BBQ to reopen in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News)—After closing its doors on March 30, 2024, Fulshear's iconic Dozier's Barbecue and Meat Market will reopen later this summer.

Tyler Risinger, the original owner's great-grandson, is partnering with longtime friend Keith Brochhausen in the rebirth.

"We are REOPENING DOZIER'S BBQ, BRINGING IT BACK IN THE FAMILY," Risinger's wife, Stacey, wrote on Facebook.

When the business closed, it was not owned by members of the founding family. Ed Dozier opened the restaurant in 1957 and won first place in the inaugural Houston Livestock and Rodeo Bar-B-Que Contest. Risinger plans to use his grandfather's original recipes when the doors reopen.

Guests enjoy their meals at Dozier's BBQ & Meat Market.

"This has been a prayer of ours since we were 19, and for Tyler much longer," Stacy wrote in her post.

In its early days, Fulshear was a rural location some 40 miles west of Houston with no toll road to get there, but barbecue lovers would still make the trip to experience the savory flavor of their smoked meats. Some were celebrities who dropped in for a great meal, including actress Farrah Fawcett, former Texas Gov. Mark White, and former Houston Rockets basketball star Hakeem Olajuwon.

Before closing in March, Dozier's website said President George H.W. Bush liked their bacon so much that he had it delivered regularly to the White House.

Dozier's is the second vintage restaurant that Tyler has revived.

"He reopened 2 M's Malt N Burger Mart, 2014 Avenue H in Rosenberg,” said Stacy. "We intend to maintain both restaurants."

Stacy promises more information to come. Dozier’s reportedly will reopen in August.