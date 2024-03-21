Dozier’s BBQ & Meat Market in Fulshear to close after 67 years in business

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—Citing declining revenues, Dozier's BBQ & Meat Market, an iconic Fulshear restaurant, is closing on March 30 after 67 years in business.

Dozier's owners, Jim Cummins and Steve Baur, said it was difficult to decide to lock the doors of a business that they purchased only five years ago.

Dozier's is also a full-service meat market and wild game processor, all rolled into one where you can order in person or from their online menu.

Jess Timmons, a Houston restaurant consultant, said in an interview with Houston CultureMap, that the restaurant ownership has worked to increase revenue, but the customer traffic has declined since 2019.

Guests enjoy their meal at Dozier's BBQ & Meat Market, which is closing after 67 years in business.

According to Dozier's website, Ed Dozier opened his business in 1957. That year, his barbecue won first place in the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Barbecue Cook-Off, which put Dozier's brand on the map of great Texas barbecue locations.

Even with today's growing competition in the barbecue restaurant space, Doziers is considered among the best in Texas, earning an honorable mention in the Texas Monthly 2021 ranking of the state's best BBQ joints.

The Dozier's website says President George H.W. Bush liked their bacon so much that he had it delivered regularly to the White House, and he wasn't the only famous person to walk through their front doors. Although Fulshear was a rural location in its early days, without a toll road that connects it to Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, lovers of barbecue would make the trip to experience the savory flavor of their smoked meats. Some of them were celebrities who dropped in for a great meal, including actress Farrah Fawcett, former Texas Gov. Mark White, and former Houston Rockets basketball star Hakeem Olajuwon.

Later this month, Dozier's locks the doors of its rustic restaurant in the heart of Fulshear.

"We invite you to come by for a fond farewell from the Dozier family through the end of the month," owners, Jim Cummins and Steve Baur, said in a statement they released to the media.