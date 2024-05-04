Katy Theatre Performance of Ghetto

×
Katy Theatre's production of Ghetto
Set in the Jewish ghetto of Vilna, Lithuania, in 1942, the play is based on diaries written during the darkest days of the holocaust. Ghetto tells of the story of a thriving theatre operating at time the Nazis began their mass extermination. This show is for mature audiences only.
The show will be at the Katy High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 and are available here. It is the last performance before the Katy High School Theatre group heads to the State UIL "One Act Play" competition.
STATE BOUND!!
UIL OAP (one act play)
Monday, May 6, 7p
Katy High School Performing Arts Center (PAC)
Info
Katy High School Performing Arts Center 6331 Highway Blvd, Katy, Texas 77494
Theater