Katy Theatre Performance of Ghetto

Set in the Jewish ghetto of Vilna, Lithuania, in 1942, the play is based on diaries written during the darkest days of the holocaust. Ghetto tells of the story of a thriving theatre operating at time the Nazis began their mass extermination. This show is for mature audiences only.

The show will be at the Katy High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 and are available here. It is the last performance before the Katy High School Theatre group heads to the State UIL "One Act Play" competition.

STATE BOUND!!

UIL OAP (one act play)

Monday, May 6, 7p

Katy High School Performing Arts Center (PAC)