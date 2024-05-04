Katy Theatre Advances to State - See their show before they go

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Katy High School's theater production of Ghetto has advanced to State, the University Interscholastic League's One-Act-Play competition.

There is one more opportunity to see their award-winning production before the troupe heads off to compete to be named best in Texas.

"Join us for our State send-off performance of Ghetto on Monday, May 6th at 7 p.m.," a post on the Katy Theatre Facebook page says.

Katy Theatre says the production is for mature audiences only.

Set in the Jewish ghetto of Vilna, Lithuania, in 1942, the play is based on diaries written during the darkest days of the holocaust. Ghetto tells of the story of a thriving theatre operating at time the Nazis began their mass extermination.

The show will be at the Katy High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 and are available here.

At state, judges will rank similarly sized Texas schools that present an 18-40 minute play. Only Texas's best high school theater production companies participate in the competition.

According to the Katy Theatre Facebook page the Ghetto production won numerous awards during competitions leading up to their advancing to state. The awards are listed below.

Katy Theatre, Facebook Numerous Katy High School students won awards for their production of Ghetto. Katy Theatre, Facebook Award winning members of the Katy High School production of Ghetto.

Individual awards:

Luke Follis- Outstanding Technician

Michael Canmack- All Star Cast

Danielle Muniz- Honorable Mention

Katy Theatre, Facebook These members of the Katy Theatre production of Ghetto won Best Overall Crew awards at the Area 1 competition

Best Overall Crew

Stage Manager- Jacqueline Mai

Sound- Emilie Folse

Lights- Molly Joy

Props- Grace Lovato

Offstage Lights- Luke Follis

Katy Theatre, Facebook Member of Katy High School's production of Ghetto received best crew awards prior to advancing to state. Katy Theatre, Facebook