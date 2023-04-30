Piano Blast Off Camp provides educational summer fun

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Parents seeking an educational and fun summer experience for their children are choosing Music Fun Studio's Piano Blast Off Camp.

"The camp provides an opportunity for parents to gauge their children's interest and aptitude for the piano before they commit to long-term lessons," instructor Alecia Stringer said.

At the Piano Blast Off Camp, there will be five lessons where students will learn the piano keys and how to count rhythm. They will also utilize a new app that makes learning fun while ensuring they play correctly.

"I like that there is not a lot of pressure on the kids. Here it's all about fun, said Steffi Smith, whose children ages 14, 12, 10, and 9 take lessons at Music Fund Studio.

The Piano Blast Off Camp includes an instructional book, a craft project, singing, and karaoke.

"Our camp prioritizes having fun with quality instruction," said instructor Alecia Stringer. "We make learning enjoyable. Piano Blast Off Camp is a wonderful opportunity for children to experience the fun of piano classes."

Students will participate in a recital on the final day of camp. They will also receive a photo book of memories from their Piano Blast Off Camp experience.

Internships are available.

Piano Blast Off camp will be held twice during the summer of 2023.

June 12- June 16

9 to 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 to 8 p.m.

July 31- August 4

9 to 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: 1618 South Mason Road, Katy,77450

Space is limited.

$300 via Eventbrite

For a sibling discount and additional information, call Alecia at 832-753-1103.