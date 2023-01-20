Katy Music teacher, Alecia Stringer, makes learning the piano fun

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy's Music Fun Studio lives up to its name for those learning to sing and play the piano.

"I like that there is not a lot of pressure on the kids. Here it's all about fun, said Steffi Smith, whose children ages 14, 12, 10, and 9 all take lessons in the same classroom simultaneously. Teacher Alecia Stringer has eight keyboards in her studio.

"When students play together, you have more collaboration, and kids are teaching each other," Alecia said. In addition, there is more rhythm and ear training where they listen to each other."

After earning a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education, she began teaching in 1999. Alecia worked at private and public elementary and junior high schools in Alabama and Arkansas before moving to Katy.

While she found those experiences fulfilling, she says teaching at Music Fun Studio brings her the most joy.

"This is my dream job," she said.

She only recently began providing lessons where students learn together. She invested in multiple keyboards for her studio because she believes playing together is a more beneficial way to learn.

"This method teaches ensemble parts. We can hear what they sound like playing together," Alecia said. "Of course, the goal is to have the same level of students playing together. When students get to level five, there are opportunities for them to teach beginners."

In a 45-minute class, students play together for 15 minutes and work individually for 30 minutes.

"It's a feeling of accomplishment to hear them play together," Stringer said.

It is also convenient for parents with multiple children who are taking lessons. They make just one trip to the studio and their children all learn simultaneously.

Younger students who may eventually transition to a high school band are also better prepared for the day when they will play with others simultaneously.

"If the kids go on to play in an orchestra or a band, it will help," Smith said.

Alecia says piano lessons have an additional benefit; they help students transition to playing other instruments.

Music Fun studio Music Fun Studio has eight keyboards so students can learn to play music together.

"When they get two years of piano instruction, they can learn other instruments much faster. They also learn to read music and train their ears."

Parents like her relaxed teaching style.

"We like her a lot. She's awesome with the kids," Smith said. "She is so nice and very encouraging even if the kids don't do all their practice. She always finds the positive in it."

And Music Fun Studio is not exclusively for kids.

"I love teaching adults who are inspired to enjoy playing independently, Alecia said. "They don't need to have a lot of piano lessons. Instead, they can learn the basics and play for enjoyment."

And there is no age limit.

"I've taught an 88-year-old to play a few songs," she said. "That was her joy. It improved her self-confidence."

Stringer enjoys teaching anyone interested in music, even if the interest is only for casual performances.

"Some people just want to sing karaoke and feel good about their performance, and that's great," she said. "I'll teach them to sing too."

Smith says her four kids look forward to their lessons, and their time invested at Music Fun studio has been beneficial.

"You can see how much my kids have improved over the three years we've been doing it," Smith said.

Music Fun Studio is located at 1618 South Mason Road in Katy.