New Principals for Schmalz and Stephens Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Schmalz and Stephens Elementary Schools have new principals. On Friday, Superintendent Ken Gregorski appointed Kara Fox to lead Schmalz and Carole Langley to oversee Stephens.

The leadership changes are required because the current principals of Schmalz and Stevens will lead new Katy ISD campuses that open in August.

Charlotte Gilder, the current principal at Schmalz, will be the principal of Elementary School 45. Michael Schwartz of Stephens will be the principal at Elementary School 46. The names for those schools have been proposed and the public can provide its input at a public meeting on December 14, 2022.

All four principals will transition to their new roles this January.

Kara Fox has 26 years of educational experience and began her career as an elementary teacher in 1996 at Rees Elementary in Alief ISD.

Katy ISD Kara Fox Kara Fox has been named Principal of Schmalz Elementary School.

While at Alief, Fox also served as a lead teacher, math committee chair, math interventionist, and assistant principal. She joined Katy ISD in 2016 when she accepted a position as assistant principal at Rhoads Elementary, and she most recently served as assistant principal at Katy's Mayde Creek Elementary.

Fox holds a Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies from Texas Tech University and a Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston – Clear Lake.

"Schmalz Elementary has a history and tradition of preparing students to be effective communicators, good citizens, and valued leaders of the future," Fox said. "I'm honored to join the Schmalz family and look forward to working collaboratively with our students, staff, and parents to build on that tradition."

Carole Langley has 18 years of experience in public education and began her career in 2005 as a teacher at Spence Elementary in Aldine ISD. She joined the Katy ISD in 2008 as a teacher at McRoberts Elementary.

Katy ISD Carole Langley Carole Langley has been named Principal of Stephens Elementary School.

Langley taught at McRoberts Elementary until 2016 and served as a kindergarten teacher, team leader, and Junior Achievement liaison. In 2015 she was Campus Teacher of the Year. In 2016, she became assistant principal at McRoberts Elementary.

Langley holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management with an Alternative Teaching Certificate from LeTourneau University and a Master's degree in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Thomas.

"I'm proud to lead a school community that values the partnership of parents and community and ensures all students reach their greatest potential," said Langley. "We will continue to provide a positive learning environment and quality educational experiences for all of our Stallions."