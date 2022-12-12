Names proposed for two Katy ISD Elementary Schools

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The proposed names for two Katy ISD elementary schools were revealed Monday night.

The naming committees recommended Elementary School 45 be named for David and Terri Youngblood and Elementary School 46 be named for Russell and Cindie Faldyn.

Katy ISD David and Terri Youngblood.

“The Faldyn’s have been a fixture in the Katy ISD school community for as long as most can remember,” a press release said. "They have contributed a combined 66 years of service to support public education."

“The Youngblood’s have been dedicated to the field of education for decades and have demonstrated a passion for students, staff, and the community of Katy ISD through a collective 77 years of service,” the press release said.

Both couples are still actively involved in the school district.

The public is invited to provide input on the nominees. A public forum is schedule for December 14. Public comment for Elementary 45 begins at 5 p.m., Public comment for Elementary 46 starts at 6 p.m.

Katy ISD Russell and Cindie Faldyn.

Individuals who wish to speak during the public forum may sign up in person at 4:45 p.m. for Elementary 45 and 5:45 p.m. for Elementary 46. No signups will be allowed once the forum begins at the school district’s offices, 6301 S. Stadium Lane.

Elementary school 45 is at 25600 Longenbaugh Road. Elementary 46 is at 25615 Clay Road. Both campuses are under construction and will open in August 2023.

Each school is in the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD.