Katy ISD opens the 2023-2024 school year with two new elementary schools and three campus renovations

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - More than 94,000 students were welcomed to school on Tuesday, as Katy ISD began the 2023-2024 school year with two new elementary schools and three schools that received summer renovations.

Faldyn Elementary and Youngblood Elementary are in the growing northwest portion of the school district.

The two new campuses can serve more than 1,000 students. They have leading-edge technology, collaborative spaces for learning, energy-efficient components, and other features designed to support academic excellence.

"By about 2030, we should have about 100,000 students. When the District is fully built out, we will have about 118,000 students," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. "Families are coming to Katy, and it's because of the schools," Gregorski said.

In addition to the new schools, three existing campuses, Katy Elementary, Winborn Elementary, and Schmalz Elementary, underwent renovations this summer.

The Faldyn's have been a fixture in the Katy ISD school community for years. They have contributed a combined 66 years of service to support public education. The Youngbloods have been dedicated to education for decades and have a collective 77 years of service the school district said.

