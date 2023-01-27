Newest elementary schools named for the Faldyns and the Youngbloods

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools will soon display the names of four former educators and District leaders. David and Terri Youngblood were approved as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46.

The Youngbloods have been dedicated to the field of education for decades and have demonstrated a passion for students, staff and the community of Katy ISD through a collective 77 years of service.

Throughout his career in Katy ISD, David served as a teacher, a swimming coach and the District’s first diving coach, an assistant principal and associate principal. He also founded the Katy ISD Summer Swimming Recreation Program, which has taught thousands of children in the Katy area how to swim.

Terri was hired at Katy High School in 1977 and was instrumental in the development of Katy ISD’s vocational, career and technical curriculum during her 40 years with the program. During her time in Katy ISD, she served as a vocational teacher, Katy High School’s Career and Technical Education (CATE) department chair, and as a sponsor for the Future Business Leaders of America.

Terri also taught ESL classes through Katy ISD’s Community Education Program, as well as summer school.

Likewise, the Faldyn’s have been a fixture in the Katy ISD school community for as long as most can remember. They have contributed a combined 66 years of service to support public education.

A graduate of Katy ISD, Russell’s passion for his hometown brought the Faldyns back in 1999.

During his career in education, Russell served as a teacher, assistant principal, associate principal, hearing officer, elections administrator and the District’s director of community education.

In 2017, he accepted the principalship at Miller Career & Technology Center (MCTC), where he supported students in growing their passion and skills for the various careers within our community.

During Cindie’s 32 years in public education, she served as a teacher at numerous campuses and as a science instructional coach. She was recognized as a 2006-2007 Campus Teacher of the Year and was named the first Katy ISD Math Lead Teacher. Both the Youngbloods and Faldyns continue to be active in the Katy ISD community.