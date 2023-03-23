Eight running for Katy School board - No incumbents are on the ballot

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Voters will choose three new school board members in the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6 and there are no incumbents on the ballot this year.

Voters will select trustees for Positions 3, 4, and 5. The board comprises seven positions, and three are on the ballot this year.

Position 3 candidates:

Amy Thieme has lived in the district for 48 years and is a Realtor

Bruce Bradford has lived in the district for 20 years and is a mortgage loan originator

Shawn Miller has lived in the district for 18 years and is a college professor

Position 4 candidates:

Morgan Calhoun has lived in the district for 12 years and is a stay-at-home-mom

Erica Brettell, has lived in the district for eight years and is a stay-at-home mom

Cicely Taylor has lived in the district for 18 years and is an education administrator

Position 5 Candidates:

Mary Ellen Cuzela has lived in the district for 23 years and is a Katy ISD substitute teacher

Shana Peterson, has lived in the district for 17 years and is retired

Position 3 incumbent Ashley Vann, who is the current board secretary and has also served as president, will step down after nine years of service. Vann was first elected in 2014 and has served three terms.

"Although term limits do not exist for Texas school board members, I believe this is also not a lifelong position, and knowing when a job is done and done well is the signal that it is time to move on," Vann told Covering Katy News in a story published February 15.

Position 5 incumbent and board president Greg Schulte initially filed to run for re-election but later withdrew, noting the time the position takes away from his personal and professional commitments. Schulte was elected in 2020 and became the president in his first term.

Position 4 board member Lea Wilson will not be running for re-election. She was elected in 2020 and served one term.

Early voting is from April 24 through May 2, 2023. See poll locations for early voting and election day.