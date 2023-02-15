Ashley Vann on why she's leaving the school board after 9 years of service

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees member Ashley Vann will not seek a fourth term in May 2023. She has been a member of the school board since 2014.

Vann is a 30 year resident of Katy. She graduated from Taylor High School. She has served in several roles on the school board including President. She and her husband, J. Scot, a Katy High School graduate, have been married for 28 years and have three children, all graduates of KISD, with two attending the University of Oklahoma and one an OU graduate.

Covering Katy News asked Vann about her decision not to run for re-election, her time on the board, and her advice for future board members.

Why did you decide not to run for re-election?

Although term limits do not exist for Texas school board members, I believe this is also not a lifelong position, and knowing when a job is done and done well is the signal that it is time to move on.

In the nine years, I have served the district as a trustee, many milestones were met, goals accomplished, and almost all of what I wanted to see happened for this district has come to fruition. I have sincerely enjoyed serving and am humbled to have served this amazing school district. So much more is on the horizon for Katy ISD, and I will always be one of the district’s number-one cheerleaders.

What are some things you’ll remember most about your time serving on the Board?

There are so many things I will remember about my time serving on the KISD Board of Trustees. Two of the most memorable moments would be the dedication of Legacy Stadium and Hurricane Harvey, which both happened in the same week.

Standing in front of the huge crowd at the stadium and speaking at the dedication was surreal and a moment in KISD history I will never forget.

And Harvey, the catastrophic weather event that crippled our community, also showed the true heart of the people of Katy. That devastation unified our community and brought out the best in so many people. Images and facts about that time will always stick with me and help solidify my faith in people - especially the people of Katy.

Do you have any advice for the next school board, especially the person who replaces you on the board?

The best advice I can give to whomever assumes Position 3 is to take it slow, listen more than you speak, but do not be afraid to ask questions and leave your personal agendas at the door.

The first months on the board can feel a bit like drinking out of a firehose, but give it time. Most of all, remember that the decisions the board makes should always be what is best for all Katy ISD students and staff, regardless of race, sex, gender identity, economic status, and/or religious affiliation. This position is a non-partisan volunteer role and one that is vital to the future of Katy ISD.

Is there anything else you’d Covering Katy readers to know before leaving the board in May?

As my time is quickly coming to a close as a member of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have supported me during my service, especially my family and close friends.

It has been my pleasure to work with other dedicated members of the Board of Trustees, many talented KISD staff members, and especially with our steadfast Superintendent, Dr. Ken Gregorski.

I wish the 2023-24 Board of Trustees and all future KISD board members the best of luck serving and leading this incredible school district.