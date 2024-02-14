Rebecca Fox draws opponent in 2024 School Board Race

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School Board incumbent Rebecca Fox will have at least one opponent in the May 4, 2024, election.

The deadline for candidates to file is February 16, 2024. On Wednesday, Donovan Campbell filed to run against Fox.

Campbell is the chief executive officer of MedBridge, which provides online education and digital patient care for healthcare professionals and organizations.

A person with knowledge of his campaign says he's married with five children and is a former foster parent.

According to the MedBridge website, Campbell received his MBA from Harvard University and his BA from Princeton University. The corporate biography also says he began his career in the United States Marine Corps, serving five years as a Ground Intelligence Captain with three combat deployments.

"Donovan is also The New York Times best-selling author of two books, Joker One and The Leader's Code," the website says.

He filed campaign documents with Katy ISD saying he's lived in Texas for 16 years and lived in the school district for ten years.

The incumbent, Fox, is the longest-serving Katy ISD board of trustees member. First elected in 2004, she served until 2019, when she lost a three-way race to Donald Keller, who had 48 percent of the vote to Fox's 39 percent and third-place finisher Sean Dolan's 13 percent.

Fox ran again in 2021 and won a six-person race with 36 percent of the vote. Katy ISD does not have a runoff election for candidates who earn less than 50.1 percent of the vote.

According to the school district website, Fox has been married for 37 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Consumer and Family Science from Southeastern Louisiana University and works part-time as a motivational speaker and parent educator.

Fox has held every officer position, including three times as president of the Board.

According to the school district website, Fox is a class of 2007 Leadership TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) graduate and has earned the distinction of Master Trustee. She is also a member of the TASB Legislative Advocacy Network.

"During her time as a Trustee, Mrs. Fox helped establish the vision for the Katy ISD Education Foundation," the website says.

School Board member Dawn Champagne is the only other Katy ISD trustee up for election in 2024. She filed to run for re-election. No candidate had filed to run against her when this story was published but a reliable source tells Covering Katy that she will have an opponent.