Walmart reveals why its closing Westheimer Parkway location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing because it was "underperforming" financially according to company executives.

"While our underlying business is strong, this specific store hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said in a statement written to Covering Katy News.

Walmart said its decision was based on current and historical financial performance data.

Store Manager George Beatty confirmed the store closure on Thursday but asked that Covering Katy News contact Walmart's corporte office for details on why his store would be locking its doors for good.

"I want to thank the community for the eight years we served this neighborhood," store Beatty said. "It's been a pleasure."

Beatty called his employees "second to none" for their service to customers and the community.

Walmart associates will be allowed to transfer to other stores. There are 14 Walmart locations within 20 miles.

"We have invested in our associates and want to keep them in the Walmart family," the statement said.

The Westheimer Parkway Walmart Neighborhood Market closes on Friday, March 10, 2023. Walmart said the decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Katy location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on Walmart.com," said Lauren Willis, the Communications Director for the Western U.S."

In total, the company serve customers at 593 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in Texas.

"We remain committed to Texas," the statement said. "During fiscal year 2022, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed approximately $142 million in cash and in-kind donations to state and local non-profits."

Read our original story on the Closure of the Walmart Neighborhood Market