Neighborhood Walmart on Westheimer Parkway to close

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Neighborhood Walmart store at 24919 Westheimer Parkway at the corner of Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing on March 10, 2023.

Store Manager George Beatty confirmed the news to Covering Katy on Thursday morning after a post from former neighborhood homeowner's association president Robert Serrett lit up the social media platform Nextdoor.

"I want to thank the community for the eight years we served this neighborhood," Beatty told Covering Katy News. "It's been a pleasure."

Beatty also thanked his employees, whom he called "second to none," for their service to customers and the community.

"It is unknown what will take over the building, but we know Walmart will move employees to other stores if they so desire," Serrett said. "I was at the grand opening representing the Falcon Ranch community on March 4, 2015. It's so sad."

Beaty says the Neighborhood Market at 20903 Highland Knolls Drive in Katy will remain open.

Walmart launched its Neighborhood Market stores in 1998. They are usually located in neighborhoods and are about one-fifth the size of Walmart Supercenters.

When asked why the Westheimer Parkway store was closing, Beatty referred Covering Katy to Walmart's corporate office.

This story will be updated with additional details when we hear from Walmart's media relations team.