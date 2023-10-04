IKEA confirms plans to locate small format store in Cinco Ranch

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — IKEA is releasing additional information about its plans to open a small-scale store known as a "Plan and Order point” at Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.

Covering Katy News reported on IKEA’s plans two weeks ago. Company officials and LaCenterra confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The store, which will open in Spring 2024, will be 5,500 square feet. The Katy location will be IKEA's second Houston-area store, joining the 300,000-square-foot Katy Freeway venue.

"Customers can get support from IKEA experts to plan and order home furnishing solutions that require a bit more help, such as kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms," said IKEA in an email to Covering Katy News.

Purchases made at IKEA Katy can be picked up at the LaCenterra location or delivered to a location of the customer's choice.

"Our commitment to expanding the IKEA experience is unwavering, and Katy is a strategic next step in our journey," said Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer of IKEA U.S. "We believe in bringing the magic of IKEA closer to our customers to better meet their needs, both in-store and digitally, with newer, more accessible store formats."

LaCenterra says IKEA adds an exciting new element to the high-end, mixed-use retail venue's offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome the IKEA Katy Plan and Order point with pick-up to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, expanding our wonderful tenant mix with this first-to-market location," said Norma Garza, general manager at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. "IKEA has been a Houston favorite for many years, and this location will be a great addition to the Katy community for their home décor and design needs."