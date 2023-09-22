Ikea coming to LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Ikea is opening a store in LaCenterra, according to a permit filed with the state of Texas.

It will be about 5,400 square feet. By comparison, the store on the Katy Freeway is 300,000 square feet.

According to the state filing, the renovation will begin in early January and wrap up by the end of February. It will cost about $1.6 million.

IKEA has yet to reveal details about the Katy location, but the furniture giant has several Plan & Order Centers, which include furniture displays and product samples, in small footprint locations.

"Plan and Order points are smaller stores dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning where you can find home furnishing advice and expertise to help design your ideal space," the company's website says.

Earlier this year, Ikea announced plans to open a Plan & Order point in South Lake near Dallas.